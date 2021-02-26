Left Menu

Yediyurappa launches KSRTC's 'Namma Cargo' service

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated new 'parcel and cargo' services 'Namma Cargo' services at Vidhana Soudha.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:15 IST
Yediyurappa launches KSRTC's 'Namma Cargo' service
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday inaugurated new 'parcel and cargo' services 'Namma Cargo' services at Vidhana Soudha. According to a press statement issued by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), the Parcel and Cargo Service is being implemented in Karnataka and select locations of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

"The step has been taken to generate revenue," the statement read. It is estimated that luggage revenue generation will go up to Rs 70 to Rs 80 crores per annum.

In the first phase, 88 taluks and bus stations of Karnataka and 21 inter-state places and 109 bus stations are covered in this new project. In the coming days, this project will be extended to other bus stations in the state and home delivery services will also be provided under this project.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar and several other dignitaries were present at the event. "Mobile Blood Donation Bus" was also inaugurated in collaboration with KSRTC, KIDWAI and ROTARY.

The Blood Donation Bus will be utilised to motivate the self-inspired blood donors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021