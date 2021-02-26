Left Menu

Responsibility of channel's owner to ensure programme does not violate cable TV rules: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre has told Delhi High Court that it is the responsibility of the private TV channel owner to ensure that programmes it telecast does not violate the Programme Code prescribed under Rule 6 of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 21:31 IST
Responsibility of channel's owner to ensure programme does not violate cable TV rules: Centre tells Delhi HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has told Delhi High Court that it is the responsibility of the private TV channel owner to ensure that programmes it telecast does not violate the Programme Code prescribed under Rule 6 of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. It, however, clarified that a unit has been set up to take cognisance of fake news.

A Fact Check Unit (FCU) has been set in Press Information Bureau under the Ministry which takes cognisance of fake news and misinformation reported on social media both on suo motu and by way of queries or through email or Whatsapp. The unit also maintains a Twitter account and posts case of fake news, being busted, on the same on regular basis. The FCU has received 49, 625 queries on WhatsApp/email between April 26, 2020, to February 18, 2021. Out of these, the actionable cases of 15,992 have been countered/replied and the PIB has busted 505 cases during this, the government told the court.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting response came on an affidavit filed through advocate Ajay Digpaul. The reply has been filed in two petitions moved by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Manjit Singh GK seeking to frame the necessary guidelines and to constitute a committee for handling the fake news on various social handles. The Ministry told the Court that as per Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, there is no pre-censorship of a programme telecast on private TV channels, however, Section 5 of the Act provides that "no person shall transmit or re-transmit through a cable service any programme, unless such programme is in conformity with the prescribed programme code."

Thus, it is the responsibility of the channel's owner to ensure that a programme telecast on a private TV channel does not violate the programme code prescribed under Rule 6 of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. Whenever a violation of the Programme Code is brought to the notice of the Ministry, appropriate action is taken as per Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, it was informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021