Sivasaki factory fire: TN CM announces Rs 3 lakh each ex-gratia for kin of deceased, Rs 1 lakh for injured

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the six persons who were killed in a factory fire near Sivasaki.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 lakh each for those who sustained injuries in the incident.

Six people were killed and more than 19 people were injured in a fire that broke out in a firecracker factory near Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi on Thursday. (ANI)

