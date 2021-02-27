Left Menu

PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 04:51 IST
PM Modi to receive global energy and environment leadership award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek global energy and environment leadership award during an annual international energy conference next week.

The prime minister will also deliver the keynote address at the CERAWeek Conference-2021, which will be held virtually from March 1 to 5, its organiser, IHS Markit, said on Friday.

Prominent speakers at the conference include US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry, Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and founder of Breakthrough Energy Bill Gates and president and CEO, Saudi Aramco, Amin Nasser.

''We look forward to Prime Minister Modi's perspectives on the role of the world's largest democracy and are pleased to honour him with the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award for his commitment to expanding India's leadership in sustainable development to meet the country's, and the world's, future energy needs,'' IHS Markit vice chairman and the conference's chair, Daniel Yergin, said.

In charting its path towards economic growth, poverty reduction and a new energy future, India has emerged at the centre of global energy and the environment, and its leadership is crucial to meet climate objectives for a sustainable future while ensuring universal energy access, he said. The annual international conference is a gathering of energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policy makers, leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities, and energy technology innovators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown

French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career.The 19-year-old Pole shot out of relative obscurity last year when she ...

ED attaches over Rs 84-cr assets of K'taka-based coop society promoters

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 84-crore worth assets in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged funds embezzlement case against a Karnataka-based cooperative society and its promoters, the central agency said Saturda...

'Abujhmad Peace Marathon' organized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Abujhmad Peace Marathon was organized in Chhattisgarhs Naxal-prone area Narayanpur on Saturday.The 3rd edition of Run for peace marathon is a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. Despite the area being a sensitive zone, around 15,00...

Industry bodies need to market Bengal's 'dynamic image': official

The perception that the industrial scenario in West Bengal is still not good needs to be changed and industry bodies and chambers of commerce should take the lead in addressing the problem, state Industry Secretary Vandana Yadav said on Sat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021