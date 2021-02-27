Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the mystic poet, Sant Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary, also known as Ravidas Jayanti, on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 09:21 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary
PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Ravidas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the mystic poet, Sant Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary, also known as Ravidas Jayanti, on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, " Saint Ravidasji gave messages on equality, goodwill and compassion centuries ago, which has inspired the countrymen for ages. I pay tribute to him on his birth anniversary."

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown

French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career.The 19-year-old Pole shot out of relative obscurity last year when she ...

ED attaches over Rs 84-cr assets of K'taka-based coop society promoters

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 84-crore worth assets in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged funds embezzlement case against a Karnataka-based cooperative society and its promoters, the central agency said Saturda...

'Abujhmad Peace Marathon' organized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Abujhmad Peace Marathon was organized in Chhattisgarhs Naxal-prone area Narayanpur on Saturday.The 3rd edition of Run for peace marathon is a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. Despite the area being a sensitive zone, around 15,00...

Industry bodies need to market Bengal's 'dynamic image': official

The perception that the industrial scenario in West Bengal is still not good needs to be changed and industry bodies and chambers of commerce should take the lead in addressing the problem, state Industry Secretary Vandana Yadav said on Sat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021