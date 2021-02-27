PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the mystic poet, Sant Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary, also known as Ravidas Jayanti, on Saturday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 09:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the mystic poet, Sant Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary, also known as Ravidas Jayanti, on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, " Saint Ravidasji gave messages on equality, goodwill and compassion centuries ago, which has inspired the countrymen for ages. I pay tribute to him on his birth anniversary."
Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
