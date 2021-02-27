Devotees celebrate Magh Purnima, govt showers flowers petals over Sangam Ghat
Devotees across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday took holy dips on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima', the full moon night in the Magha month of the Hindu calendar.ANI | Prayagraj/Haridwar (Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:19 IST
Devotees across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday took holy dips on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima', the full moon night in the Magha month of the Hindu calendar. To mark the occasion, the Prayagraj District Administration showered flower petals on devotees at Triveni Sangam, also known as Sangam Ghat, the meeting place of three rivers -- the Saraswati, Yamuna, and Ganga (Ganges).
Devotees in Prayagraj and Haridwar were seen observing the holy occasion by offering ideas (lamps) in the water. Magh Purnima is celebrated around January and February and Lord Vishnu is worshipped during this time. (ANI)
