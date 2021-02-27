Left Menu

Devotees celebrate Magh Purnima, govt showers flower petals over Sangam Ghat

Devotees across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday took holy dips on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima', the full moon night in the Magha month of the Hindu calendar.

ANI | Prayagraj/Haridwar (Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:33 IST
Devotees celebrate Magh Purnima, govt showers flower petals over Sangam Ghat
Devotees taking holy sips on the occasion of Magh Purnima. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Devotees across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday took holy dips on the occasion of 'Magh Purnima', the full moon night in the Magha month of the Hindu calendar. To mark the occasion, the Prayagraj District Administration showered flower petals on devotees at Triveni Sangam, also known as Sangam Ghat, the meeting place of three rivers -- the Saraswati, Yamuna, and Ganga (Ganges).

Devotees in Prayagraj and Haridwar were seen observing the holy occasion by offering diyas (lamps) in the water. Magh Purnima is celebrated around the months of January and February and Lord Vishnu is worshipped during this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC refuses to hear case as lawyer removes mask in courtroom

The Bombay High Court recently refused to hear a case after a lawyer representing the appellant removed his face mask inside a courtroom.The order of the February 22 incident was made available on Saturday.A single-judge bench of Justice Pr...

Tennis-Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown

French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career.The 19-year-old Pole shot out of relative obscurity last year when she ...

ED attaches over Rs 84-cr assets of K'taka-based coop society promoters

The Enforcement Directorate has attached over Rs 84-crore worth assets in a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged funds embezzlement case against a Karnataka-based cooperative society and its promoters, the central agency said Saturda...

'Abujhmad Peace Marathon' organized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Abujhmad Peace Marathon was organized in Chhattisgarhs Naxal-prone area Narayanpur on Saturday.The 3rd edition of Run for peace marathon is a tribute to those who sacrificed their lives. Despite the area being a sensitive zone, around 15,00...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021