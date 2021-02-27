Army begins public outreach program 'A day with company commander' in J-K's Baramulla

Left Menu

With an aim to further strengthen the connect with the next generation of Kashmir, "A Day with Company Commander" a public outreach program was organised by the 52 RR camp of the Indian Army in the Delina area of Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 14:54 IST
Children playing musical chair at Army's public outreach in Baramulla. Image Credit: ANI

Locals visited the Army camp and children played many games such as kabaddi, musical Chair, pour glass from the ball, tug of war at the camp.

Major General HS Sahi, GOC, Kilo Force (North Kashmir) said that the aim of the outreach program is to strengthen the Army's relationship with people and children of the Kashmir valley. "The children wholeheartedly participated in all the events with great enthusiasm and vigour," Sahi said.

"The children also get the opportunity to know life inside the Army camp. They should feel that it is their friends who are in the army camp," he added. In the outreach program, Army doctors provided free medical check-ups and supplied free medicines to the locals.

" We are very happy to see them doing programs for our kids. Children were told about the National Defence Academy and career opportunities there. We have a very good relationship with the army," said a local. Khaji Hakimudin, an ex-serviceman, said," I reside nearby the camp. We feel safe here because the camp provides us with protection. Whenever there is a program we are invited to attend."

"Army gives sports kits to the children. They play volleyball at the camp with locals " Zayed Irfan, a boy at the camp, said," It is a great feeling to play with many of my friends in such a big camp. I have learned a lot during the camp. Today I played Kabadi. It was great fun. I want to be an army officer". (ANI)

