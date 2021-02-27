8 held for cow-slaughter in Telangana

8 held for cow-slaughter in TelanganaPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:49 IST
Eight people were on Saturday arrested for allegedly slaughtering 16 cows in the Siddipet district of Telangana, police said.
Acting on information that the cows were slaughtered on the outskirts of Siddipet on Friday, a police team reached the spot and arrested the eight.
The district Police Commissioner D Joel Davis said a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act and Prohibition of Cows Slaughter Act.
Citing preliminary information, police said the arrested people used to purchase aged cows from farmers and took them to a poultry shed for allegedly slaughtering them to sell beef.
Meanwhile, members of BJP and VHP and other organisations held a rally on Friday, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the slaughter, the police said.
The situation is peaceful in Siddipet, they added.
