Job mela organised in Hyderabad for women

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday inaugurated 'Exclusive Job Mela for Women' organised by the 'She Team Hyderabad city' under its initiative 'Empower her' in partnership with the TMI Foundation.

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 19:08 IST
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (file pic/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday inaugurated 'Exclusive Job Mela for Women' organised by the 'She Team Hyderabad city' under its initiative 'Empower her' in partnership with the TMI Foundation. The Job Mela aims to provide job opportunities to over 3,000 women job seekers in over 35 companies.

"Empowerher is an initiative to provide job opportunities to women job seekers organised by 'She Team Hyderabad City' under Hyderabad City Police in partner with TMI Foundation's Job Connect initiative," Kumar said. "The Job Connect initiative, exclusively for women job seekers, that is taking place here in Hyderabad is first of its kind in India. This programme is being held on the Osmania University campus. Nearly 35 companies have taken part in the job mela offering job opportunities to students. About 6,000 women job seekers have registered themselves for jobs," he said.

The police commissioner said the TMI foundation and Hyderabad City Police have been working together for the past few years to create job opportunities. "So far we have been able to create job opportunities to over 17,000 to 18,000 students and job seekers," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said: "This initiative is for the better future. People must understand that it took a lot of effort by generations to make India what it is today. This is the power that the youth has. They have the power to bring change. I appeal to the students to give their best in their new jobs and work hard for a better future." (ANI)

