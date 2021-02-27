Priyanka Gandhi visits Sant Ravidas temple in Varanasi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at Sant Ravidas temple here on Saturday on his birth anniversary. "Sant Ravidas tried to create an ideal society with his message of equality, service and goodwill. I had the good fortune to pay tribute at his feet on his birth anniversary in Varanasi. May all benefit from his message," she tweeted.

The Congress leader also had lunch in the temple along with other devotees. Sant Ravidas belonged to the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th centuries and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. (ANI)

