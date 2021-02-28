Left Menu

Woman stabbed to death for resisting snatching bid in Delhi; 10 police teams to probe case

Ten police teams have been constituted to probe Delhi's Adarsh Nagar case where a woman was stabbed to death by a chain snatcher while resisting the robbery, according to DCP Northwest Usha Rangnani on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 12:35 IST
DCP Northwest Usha Rangnani speaking to reporters on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

Ten police teams have been constituted to probe Delhi's Adarsh Nagar case where a woman was stabbed to death by a chain snatcher while resisting the robbery, according to DCP Northwest Usha Rangnani on Sunday. The residents here alleged that several incidents of snatching have taken place in the area but still Delhi police have not intensified patrolling.

However, police said that patrolling is going on in the area and they are doing their best to combat these incidents. A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by a snatcher for resisting a robbery bid in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, the woman was stabbed to death in north-west Delhi's Adarsh Nagar while trying to resist a snatching bid. She was coming home from a market and was holding her child when the incident occurred. An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made till now. Further investigation of the case is underway, the police said.

This is the second stabbing incident in the last two days. A 17-year-old boy was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre on Friday after being beaten up and stabbed by three boys in the Kalkaji area when he objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. (ANI)

