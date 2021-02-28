New farm laws are 'death warrant' for farmers, says Kejriwal
The three contentious agri laws are death warrants for farmers as they would take away their lands and reduce them to labourers in their own farm, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Water cannons are being used against them and iron nails are studded on roads to restrict their movement, Kejriwal said.PTI | Meerut | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:05 IST
The three contentious agri laws are ''death warrants'' for farmers as they would take away their lands and reduce them to labourers in their own farm, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised in Meerut by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Centre's new laws, Kejriwal said farmers are continuously agitating in the cold because their farms will be taken over by capitalists.
He claimed that three-and-a-half lakh farmers have committed suicide in the last 25 years.
The AAP national convener alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cheated the farmers after coming to power. Today, farmers are being tortured all over the country. Water cannons are being used against them and iron nails are studded on roads to restrict their movement, Kejriwal said.
