Left Menu

New farm laws are 'death warrant' for farmers, says Kejriwal

The three contentious agri laws are death warrants for farmers as they would take away their lands and reduce them to labourers in their own farm, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Water cannons are being used against them and iron nails are studded on roads to restrict their movement, Kejriwal said.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 28-02-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 19:05 IST
New farm laws are 'death warrant' for farmers, says Kejriwal

The three contentious agri laws are ''death warrants'' for farmers as they would take away their lands and reduce them to labourers in their own farm, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised in Meerut by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against Centre's new laws, Kejriwal said farmers are continuously agitating in the cold because their farms will be taken over by capitalists.

He claimed that three-and-a-half lakh farmers have committed suicide in the last 25 years.

The AAP national convener alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cheated the farmers after coming to power. Today, farmers are being tortured all over the country. Water cannons are being used against them and iron nails are studded on roads to restrict their movement, Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nordic skiing-Norway, Sweden win gold in thrilling team sprints

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo obliterated the rest of the field on the final climb to claim gold for Norway in the mens team sprint event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Sunday, while Jonna Sundling snared a thrilling womens gold medal for...

Hockey: Indian women lose 0-1 to Germany in 2nd game

The Indian womens hockey team lost 0-1 to Germany in their second tour game, putting a much-improved show from their 0-5 thrashing in the opening match.Amelie Wortmann 24th minute scored the only goal of the game as the Germans held on to t...

Farmers' protest in Muzaffarnagar villages more about sugarcane issues than agri laws

The old saying that agriculture is the best occupation and working for others the worst no longer holds true, says Raj Kumar, a farmer from western Uttar Pradesh, where farmers agitation seems to be driven more by stagnant sugarcane prices ...

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021