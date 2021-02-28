Left Menu

No new deaths in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hrs

Andhra Pradesh reported 117 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 66 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-02-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 20:09 IST
No new deaths in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 117 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 66 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. The state has not reported any death due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 7,169. At present, a total of 718 cases are active in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has a cumulative count of 8,89,916 positive cases, including 8,82,029 recoveries and 7,169 deaths. As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,64,511 active cases, 1,07,75,169 discharges, along with 1,57,051 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nordic skiing-Norway, Sweden win gold in thrilling team sprints

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo obliterated the rest of the field on the final climb to claim gold for Norway in the mens team sprint event at the FIS Ski World Championships on Sunday, while Jonna Sundling snared a thrilling womens gold medal for...

Hockey: Indian women lose 0-1 to Germany in 2nd game

The Indian womens hockey team lost 0-1 to Germany in their second tour game, putting a much-improved show from their 0-5 thrashing in the opening match.Amelie Wortmann 24th minute scored the only goal of the game as the Germans held on to t...

Farmers' protest in Muzaffarnagar villages more about sugarcane issues than agri laws

The old saying that agriculture is the best occupation and working for others the worst no longer holds true, says Raj Kumar, a farmer from western Uttar Pradesh, where farmers agitation seems to be driven more by stagnant sugarcane prices ...

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021