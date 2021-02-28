No new deaths in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hrs

Andhra Pradesh reported 117 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 66 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. The state has not reported any death due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The death toll stands at 7,169. At present, a total of 718 cases are active in the state.

Andhra Pradesh has a cumulative count of 8,89,916 positive cases, including 8,82,029 recoveries and 7,169 deaths. As many as 16,752 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,96,731, including 1,64,511 active cases, 1,07,75,169 discharges, along with 1,57,051 deaths. (ANI)

