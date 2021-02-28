Left Menu

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 28-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 20:21 IST
Kerala logs 3,254 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala recorded 3,254 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases in the state to 10,59,403, informed the health department on Sunday. With 15 deaths registered on Saturday, the death toll in the state reached 4,197.

At present, the state has a total of 49,420 active cases. As many as 4,333 recoveries were recorded, taking the total count of recoveries in the state to 10,05,497.

According to the health department, 62,769 samples were tested during the last 24-hours. Currently, there are 367 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

Also Read: PM dedicates battle tank 'Arjun' to nation, launches big ticket projects in poll bound TN; Kerala

