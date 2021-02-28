Left Menu

J&K LG inaugurates 6th technology exhibition-cum-seed mela

During the mela, stalls were installed by farmers, stakeholders, various faculties, divisions, research stations, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras KVKs showcasing different products and technologies developed by SKUAST in the field of agriculture and allied sectors, the spokesperson said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-02-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 22:32 IST
J&K LG inaugurates 6th technology exhibition-cum-seed mela
Representative Image. Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the sixth technology exhibition-cum-seed sale mela at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) here, an official said. Sinha, who is also the chancellor of the university, laid special emphasis on connecting farmers with agricultural experts, academics, agripreneurs, and industry people.

The theme of the two-day mela is, 'shaping the future farming for better returns' and it was inaugurated at the Shalimar campus of the SKUAST, the spokesperson said. He said the Lt Governor inspected around 200 stalls showcasing a variety of products and technologies developed in the field of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, agro-forestry, agri-engineering and other related fields. Sinha also took stock of the stalls displaying and highlighting various farmers' welfare schemes and programmes, besides the exhibition demonstrated by the other stakeholders dealing with agriculture inputs, farm machinery, and organic products installed during the event. The Lt Governor said such exhibitions play an important role in offering an exceptional opportunity to farmers to access reliable, updated, and relevant information, thus help in reducing farmers' risk and uncertainty. During the mela, stalls were installed by farmers, stakeholders, various faculties, divisions, research stations, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) showcasing different products and technologies developed by SKUAST in the field of agriculture and allied sectors, the spokesperson said. He said fruit plant seedlings, vegetable seeds, flower seedlings, poultry birds, milk and milk products, livestock feeds, vermicompost, fish, value-added vegetable and fruit products have been put on sale for the visitors. High-density plantation is the special focus of this year's event, the spokesperson said, adding, besides, the new strides in agriculture through the use of artificial intelligence and other new-age technologies were also on display. Literature on scientific agriculture, horticulture, sericulture, fish farming, and livestock farming was also distributed among the visiting farmers and entrepreneurs. A farmer-scientist interaction programme was also arranged for the visiting farmers, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian army says Israel attacks areas around southern Damascus

The Syrian army said on Sunday evening that Israel conducted a rocket attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus in an attack heard above the capital.A Syrian army statement said the attack came from the Golan Heights and that it downed ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 4 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 4 PM ET on Sunday - - - -BASEBALL MLBReport Royals signing 3B Hunter Dozier to 4-year extension The Kansas City Royals and third baseman Hunter Dozier are in agreement on a four-year, 25 million contract exte...

Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said on Sunday.Three cases were found in England an...

J&J's COVID-19 shot gets CDC panel backing; vaccine near shipping

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted unanimously on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine a day after it was authorized by U.S. regulators...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021