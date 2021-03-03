Vaccine rollouts supporting oil market recovery hopes -Kuwait minister

Vaccine rollouts supporting oil market recovery hopes -Kuwait ministerReuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:52 IST
The oil market is being supported by optimism that COVID-19 vaccinations will assist a global economic recovery, state news agency KUNA reported Kuwaiti Oil Minister Mohammad al-Fares as saying on Wednesday.
The minister spoke a day ahead of a market monitoring committee meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan attends 11th IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- OPEC