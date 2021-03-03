Vaccine rollouts supporting oil market recovery hopes -Kuwait minister

The oil market is being supported by optimism that COVID-19 vaccinations will assist a global economic recovery, state news agency KUNA reported Kuwaiti Oil Minister Mohammad al-Fares as saying on Wednesday.

The minister spoke a day ahead of a market monitoring committee meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Advertisement

Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan attends 11th IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)