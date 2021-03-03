Left Menu

Poland sees energy transformation costing $120 billion by 2045

Switching energy supplies from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of power will cost Poland an estimated 450 billion zlotys ($120 billion) by 2045, the minister responsible for energy infrastructure said on Wednesday. We have calculated that by 2045 the transformation in the electricity system will cost around 450 billion zlotys," Piotr Naimski told private radio RMF.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:47 IST
Poland sees energy transformation costing $120 billion by 2045

Switching energy supplies from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of power will cost Poland an estimated 450 billion zlotys ($120 billion) by 2045, the minister responsible for energy infrastructure said on Wednesday. Poland still generates most of its electricity from coal, but plans to reduce its share in power production amid rising carbon emission costs.

"Transformation will cost us a lot. It is difficult to assess it exactly at the moment. We have calculated that by 2045 the transformation in the electricity system will cost around 450 billion zlotys," Piotr Naimski told private radio RMF. He added that Poland would be closing its coal-burning power plants over the next 30 years, replacing them with gas-fuelled ones, offshore wind farms and nuclear power plants.

Naimski said the first nuclear plant would be built in the north of Poland - in Lubiatowo or Zarnowiec, and the second in Belchatow, central Poland, which is currently the site of Europe's biggest lignite coal power plant. A third will potentially be built in Patnow. Poland plans to have its first nuclear reactor operating in 2033.

"We want to start construction in 2026," Naimski said. ($1 = 3.7495 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo to feature in Apple anthology series 'Roar'

Apple TV Plus has green lit a new anthology series which will feature a star-studded cast of Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo Allison Brie and Merritt Wever.Titled Roar, the show is a collection of darkly comic feminist fables. It has been crea...

Rwanda receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Rwanda on Wednesday received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX initiative, with shots set to begin on Friday for the most vulnerable citizens in the country of 12 million people.Rwanda received 240,000 doses of the ...

India, Norway to work together in marine spatial planning

India and Norway will work jointly in the area of marine spatial planning for the next five years, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Wednesday. They have identified Lakshadweep and Puducherry as pilot sites for the project.The first pr...

Belgian soccer club Bruges plans stock market listing

Belgian soccer club Bruges Club Brugge NV is planning an initial public offering IPO on the Brussels stock market, it said on Wednesday, in the first such move by a Belgian club. The club has filed an intention to float, signalling the laun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021