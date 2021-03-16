Over 10,000 registered social workers in New Zealand

"There are now more than 10,000 registered social workers in New Zealand, an increase of over 3,600 social workers over the last four years, Minister for Social Development and Employment Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

"This is a significant milestone worth celebrating today on World Social Work Day," Carmel Sepuloni said.

"In 2017, there were 6,631 social workers on the register. That increased to 7,812 in 2018/19 and to 8,642 last year. The jump to nearly 10,300 registered social workers this year means we have a strong and resilient workforce where people can be confident in the care, advice and support they receive from social workers.

"Our social workers are at the frontline and beyond, providing assistance to those most in need. They play a vital role in improving the wellbeing of tamariki, communities and whānau across the motu.

"It has been an extraordinarily challenging 12 months for New Zealanders, as we deal with the impacts of COVID-19, and one where the resilience, ongoing mahi and compassion shown by our social workers has been needed more than ever.

"Today's milestone follows the introduction on February 27 of mandatory registration for social workers. This move was long sought by the sector, and offers reassurance to the public that all social workers must adhere to a Code of Conduct and understand their professional obligations."

"Today I want to celebrate all our social workers, who continue to be a source of tremendous pride for the profession and our country. You're a vital workforce," Carmel Sepuloni said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)