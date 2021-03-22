EU imposes sanctions on Chinese officials over rights abuses - Official Journal

The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials and a construction company for human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xijiang, the first such punitive measures on Beijing since 1989.

The EU imposed travel bans and asset freezes on Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau, as well as on senior Chinese officials Wang Mingshan and Wang Junzheng. The former head of China's Xinjiang region, Zhu Hailun, was also targeted, according to the EU's Official Journal.

Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau was targeted with sanctions, the EU said.

