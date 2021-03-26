Left Menu

Ethiopian PM Ahmed meets Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki

President Isaias Afwerki bid farewell to the Prime Minister and his delegation on their departure from Asmara International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asmara | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:31 IST
The extensive consultations between the two leaders focused on bilateral partnership and the joint strategic development programmes on the offing within the framework of broader regional prospects and perspectives. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed, returned home this morning after two-days of regular, consultative, meetings with President Isaias Afwerki.

The extensive consultations between the two leaders focused on bilateral partnership and the joint strategic development programmes on the offing within the framework of broader regional prospects and perspectives.

In light of the common strategic partnership and envisioned joint trajectory, the vicious military attacks unleashed in the past five months, and attendant disinformation campaigns were also assessed in depth. The two sides agreed that important lessons have been gleaned from temporary hurdles precipitated by this reality that will further bolster the joint undertakings by the two sides in the period ahead.

The two sides also agreed to hold follow-up consultative meetings in Addis Ababa.

(With Inputs from APO)

