Srinagar: Terrorists attack BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence, house guard killed
A house guard of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan was killed after his residence was attacked by terrorists on Thursday in Srinagar's Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir police said.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:05 IST
A house guard of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan was killed after his residence was attacked by terrorists on Thursday in Srinagar's Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir police said.
"One sentry Rameez Ahmad, critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries," said the police.
This is not the first time that Khan has been attacked by terrorists. In 2018, terrorists had opened fire at the BJP leader at Khanmoh area in the Pulwama district. A police officer who was guarding him was injured in that attack. (ANI)
