Left Menu

Srinagar: Terrorists attack BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence, house guard killed

A house guard of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan was killed after his residence was attacked by terrorists on Thursday in Srinagar's Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:05 IST
Srinagar: Terrorists attack BJP leader Anwar Khan's residence, house guard killed
Visuals from outside Anwar Khan's house deferred by unspecified time (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A house guard of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anwar Khan was killed after his residence was attacked by terrorists on Thursday in Srinagar's Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir police said.

"One sentry Rameez Ahmad, critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries," said the police.

This is not the first time that Khan has been attacked by terrorists. In 2018, terrorists had opened fire at the BJP leader at Khanmoh area in the Pulwama district. A police officer who was guarding him was injured in that attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth made profound impact on silver screen with inimitable mannerisms: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated Rajinikanth after it was announced the legendary actor will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The Karnataka-born Maharashtranian stylish Ta...

European stocks inch towards record high as PMIs, chip rally support

European stocks kicked off the new quarter with gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan and strong factory activity data out of the euro zone eclipsed concerns about another lockdown in France.The pan-Europ...

Ex-Olympic silver medalist Baggaley guilty of drug importing

Former two-time Olympic silver medallist canoeist Nathan Baggaley and his younger brother have been found guilty of plotting to smuggle 200 million Australian dollars 150 million worth of cocaine into Australia.The 45-year-old Baggaley and ...

Tata Motors reports sale of 66,609 units in domestic market in March

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has sold a total of 66,609 units in the domestic market in March.The auto major had sold 11,012 units in the same month last year.Total commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 40,609 units. The company h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021