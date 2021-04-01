Left Menu

U.S. resumes calls to Saudi as OPEC+ debates increase or rollover

The United States said in a call with Saudi Arabia that energy should be kept affordable for consumers, as the administration of President Joe Biden resumed the practice of his predecessor Donald Trump who contacted OPEC's leader before key meetings.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:24 IST
U.S. resumes calls to Saudi as OPEC+ debates increase or rollover
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States said in a call with Saudi Arabia that energy should be kept affordable for consumers, as the administration of President Joe Biden resumed the practice of his predecessor Donald Trump who contacted OPEC's leader before key meetings. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Twitter she had a call with Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman.

"We reaffirmed the importance of international cooperation to ensure affordable and reliable sources of energy for consumers," Granholm said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied producers, a group known as OPEC+, have been cutting output by almost 7 million barrels per day (bpd) to support prices and reduce oversupply. Besides, Saudi Arabia has made an extra 1 million bpd voluntary cut.

Heading into the meeting, OPEC+ delegates had said the producers would likely keep most of those cuts in place. But the mood has changed in the past 24 hours and the group is now deliberating whether to roll over current cuts or raise output, three OPEC+ sources said. The increase could amount to 0.5 million bpd, two sources said.

It was not immediately clear if the change was linked to a call by Granholm. Trump repeatedly used his influence to force Saudi Arabia to adjust its oil output policy, threatening to reduce or pull back U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia if the kingdom didn't listen.

Trump insisted OPEC raise production to prevent prices from spiking too high and when oil prices collapsed last year, he called Saudi Arabia and Russia to help clinch record oil output cuts to protect the U.S. shale oil industry. Biden's administration has so far refrained from taking such an approach.

When OPEC+ decided to keep output steady on March 4 and oil prices rose, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made no direct comment on the decision and said Washington was focused on helping Americans via a U.S. stimulus package. Thursday's virtual meeting of OPEC+ is scheduled to start at 1300 GMT. "The picture is still not clear," one source said.

Reuters reported last month that no member of Biden's team until then had reached out to OPEC about rising oil prices. Adding to factors that could affect Thursday's deliberations, some OPEC members have expressed frustration that non-OPEC Russia and Kazakhstan supported a broad rollover of existing cuts while also requesting small output increases for themselves for the third month running, OPEC+ sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal elections: 71.07 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in 30 assembly seats where polling is underway for

second phase....

Rajasthan Information Commission penalises official for not disclosing details sought in RTI query

The Rajasthan Information Commission RIC has slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on a government official for not providing information sought in an RTI query, officials said on Thursday.An applicant of Ramganj Mandi in Kota had filed an RTI query ...

U'kd HC comes to aid of US woman serving jail term for entering India without visa

The Uttarakhand High Court has reduced the four-year jail term of a woman from the USA caught for coming to India without valid documents to eleven months in prison. On a petition by US citizen Farida Malik challenging a lower court judgeme...

India's digital IDs for land could exclude poor, indigenous communities

By Rina Chandran April 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Plans by the Indian government to assign digital identification numbers to plots of land could exclude rural and indigenous people who do not hold titles, and further marginalise those w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021