Saudi-led coalition says destroyed Houthi ballistic missile on its launchpad- Saudi TV

Saudi-led coalition says destroyed Houthi ballistic missile on its launchpad- Saudi TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:09 IST
The Saudi-led military coalition said it destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile on its launchpad in Yemen, Saudi state TV reported, adding that the weapon was being prepared for launch toward the gas-rich of Yemeni province of Ma'rib.
The Iran-aligned Houthis did not immediately confirm the claim.
