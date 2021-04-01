Saudi-led coalition says destroyed Houthi ballistic missile on its launchpad- Saudi TV

The Saudi-led military coalition said it destroyed a Houthi ballistic missile on its launchpad in Yemen, Saudi state TV reported, adding that the weapon was being prepared for launch toward the gas-rich of Yemeni province of Ma'rib.

The Iran-aligned Houthis did not immediately confirm the claim.

