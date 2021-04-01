Left Menu

Indian Railways closes FY 2020-21 with record freight loading

In the closing month of this fiscal year 2020-21, Indian Railways surpassed the last year’s loading that is 1232.63 compared to last year’s 1209.32 which shows the growth of 1.93%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:04 IST
Indian Railways has maintained the momentum of highest ever loading in consecutive 07 respective months from September 2020 to March 2021. Image Credit: ANI

Despite the Covid challenges, Indian Railways closed the FY 2020-21 with record freight loading.

In this period, Indian Railways earned Rs. 117386.0 crores from freight loading. It is 3% higher than the last year's earning from Freight which was Rs. 113897.20 Crores for the same period.

Indian Railways has maintained the momentum of highest ever loading in consecutive 07 respective months from September 2020 to March 2021.

On mission mode, Indian Railways' Freight loading for the month of March 2021 crossed last year's loading and earnings for the same period.

In the month of March 2021, Indian Railways loading was 130.38 million tonnes which are 27.33% higher compared to last year's loading for the same period (103.05 million tonnes). Indian Railways loading was 130.38 million tonnes which include 58.57 million tonnes of coal, 16.78 million tonnes of iron ore, 3.67 million tonnes of foodgrains, 2.57 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.97 million tonnes of mineral oil and 9.56 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker). In March 2021, Indian Railways earned Rs. 12887.71 Crores from freight loading which is also 26.16% higher compared to last year's earnings for the same month (Rs. 10215.08 crores).

It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make the Railways Freight movement very attractive.

It may be noted that Freight trains' speed has also registered a significant increase in the existing network. The average speed for the freight trains in March 2021 was registered as 45.6 Km/hr which is an 83% increase as compared to 24.93Km/hr in the same period.

Also, improvements in freight movements will be institutionalized and incorporated in the upcoming zero-based time table.

COVID 19 has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all-around efficiencies and performances.

(With Inputs from PIB)

