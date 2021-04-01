Left Menu

Hungary, Poland, Italy leaders seek new European right-wing core

Hungarian right-wing nationalist premier Viktor Orban and Polish ally Mateusz Morawiecki will meet Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's rightist League party, on Thursday to try to lay the groundwork for a new European political grouping.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:48 IST
Hungary, Poland, Italy leaders seek new European right-wing core
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Hungarian right-wing nationalist premier Viktor Orban and Polish ally Mateusz Morawiecki will meet Matteo Salvini, leader of Italy's rightist League party, on Thursday to try to lay the groundwork for a new European political grouping. Nationalists have tried and failed to unify their forces for a long time in Europe, partly due to clashing national interests and partly over big differences in views on external relationships such as ties with Russia.

Orban cultivates a very warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Hungary has spoken up against EU sanctions on Russia, uses Russian oil, gas and nuclear power, and became the first EU country to use a Russian vaccine for COVID-19. Salvini is also pro-Russia, as are some other parties in the potential alliance. But that may not sit well with the Poles and could cause unease among other potential allies, diplomats say.

"I was really surprised about this sort of 'summit meeting', even though Salvini is not in the Italian government," a diplomat familiar with the matter told Reuters. "There are too many issues like Russia still pending, and I do not see the three guys coming out tonight and announcing a common EU parliamentary group."

Still, Orban is sensing political momemtum after his Fidesz party quit the mainstream conservative European People's Party last month, and he says he sees potential in the grouping. "When the relationship between Fidesz and the EPP ended, the situation clarified in Europe," Orban told state television late on Wednesday.

Many Europeans reject immigration and multiculturalism, prefer a traditional family model and want to protect their national identity and consider national authority superior to European directives, Orban said. "These voters have a fragmented representation in Europe," he said. "We will try to remedy that."

A PiS spokesman did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. Salvini on Tuesday said he would join forces "if I had a wish." Orban aims to be a catalyst of European nationalists, and the numbers alone bear him out, analysts say.

Morawiecki's PiS party is the main force of the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), while Salvini's League is the strongest member of the Identity and Democracy (ID) group that also includes Marine LePen's National Rally from France. Those parties together have 135 of the 705 European Parliament seats, with Fidesz adding another 12.

That could make them more of a force to be reckoned with in Europe if they can work out their differences, including those within the League in Italy, said Zoltan Novak of the Centre for Fair Political Analysis. "The League is divided. Some people want to join the EPP," he said. "But Salvini strongly backs Orban, and (the League) could help create a new pole in the European Parliament."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Paris-Roubaix race postponed until October due to COVID-19

The Paris-Roubaix one-day cycling race has been moved from April to October due to the COVID-19 situation, the Union Cycliste Internationale UCI said on Thursday.The UCI said the new dates were approved by the stakeholders of mens and women...

Sterling gains after strongest Q1 versus euro since 2015

The pound strengthened against the euro and dollar on Thursday, crossing the key 0.85 level versus the euro for the first time since February 2020, while market participants were bullish that there would be further gains for the pound in th...

Leonardo Bonucci tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus on Thursday announced that Leonardo Bonucci has tested positive for coronavirus. The Serie A side said the player was tested upon returning from the Italian national team and the result came back positive.Leonardo Bonucci, upon ret...

Ukraine leader says Russia creates threatening atmosphere and pressure in ceasefire talks

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that an escalation of tensions in Ukraines eastern regions showed Russia was seeking to create a threatening atmosphere for ceasefire talks. Playing with muscles in the form of militar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021