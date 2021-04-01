NTPC commission second unit of Nabinagar plant

State-owned NTPC on Thursday said it has commissioned the second unit of 660 MW of the Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC Group has become 65,150 MW, the power giant said.

Advertisement

''Unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Nabinagar Super Thermal Power Project (3 x 660 MW) of Nabinagar Power Generating Co. Ltd...has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group from March 31, 2021,'' a BSE filing said. Nabinagar Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC.

Earlier, Nabinagar Power was a 50:50 joint venture between NTPC and Bihar State Power Holding Company.

The first unit of 1980 MW Nabinagar plant was commissioned in July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)