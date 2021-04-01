Left Menu

NIA files chargesheet against two accused in Islamic State Khorasan Province case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against two accused persons in the Islamic State Khorasan Province case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:42 IST
NIA files chargesheet against two accused in Islamic State Khorasan Province case
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against two accused persons in the Islamic State Khorasan Province case. According to a statement by the NIA, the charge-sheet has been filed against two persons, identified as Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir, under sections 120B, 125 of IPC and sections 17, 18 and 18B of UA (P) Act a Special NIA Court in Bengaluru.

Both the accused persons were part of a terrorist group that identified impressionable Muslim youth and further motivated, radicalised them, and also provided funds for their visit to Syria to further the ideology and activities of the banned terrorist organization ISIS, said the NIA. As per the statement, the case was registered on September 19, 2020, after the examination of Dr. Abdur Rahman, who was motivated and sent to Syria to join ISIS in 2013-14 by the terrorist group formed by the accused in the instant case.

The NIA further informed that its investigative efforts resulted in the busting of an ISIS module wherein, the names of various persons responsible for radicalising and funding the visits of Muslim youth from Bengaluru/Karnataka to the ISIS area, emerged. During the course of the investigation, it was also revealed that Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir, and some of their associates who are members of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist organization), had formed a group namely "Quran Circle" to further their ISIS-related activities, said the NIA.

"Based on the forensic examination of digital devices seized during the search and analysis of funds raised and provided by the members of Quran Circle, roles of various accused/suspects located abroad and in India, emerged, which is under investigation in the case," the NIA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police: Gunman knew victims in California building attack

The gunman who killed four people and wounded a fifth at an office complex knew all the victims either through business or personally, Southern California police said Thursday.Orange police Lt. Jennifer Amat also revealed that the gunman ha...

Schools to reconduct practical exams for class 10, 12 students who test COVID positive: CBSE

Class 10 and 12 students who are not able to appear in practical examination because of being infected with coronavirus will get another chance before June 11, the CBSE announced on Thursday.The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has...

OPEC and allies agree to gradually boost crude oil output

The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries said Thursday that they have decided to add gradually add back some 2 million barrels per barrel per day of oil production from May to July, moving cautiously in pace with the recovery of the global ...

Nike wins halt to further sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of Satan Shoes it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X.U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021