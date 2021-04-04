RTI exposed Amit Shah's Jumla over Narayani Battalion: TMC
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday slammed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his promise of Narayani Battalion.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 20:09 IST
All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Sunday slammed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his promise of Narayani Battalion. "Amit Shah ji had promised a Narayani Battalion earlier, however, an RTI has now EXPOSED HIS JUMLA. No such proposal was ever sent to Home Ministry! Shameful attempt by Amit Shah ji to hoodwink the Rajbongshi community and people of Bengal for votebank politics. Bohiragato Chai Na," the AITC tweeted.
According to the RTI response tweeted by the TMC, there was no proposal received from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS) for raising one Battalion. On February 11, Shah announced a new CAPF battalion that will be named after Narayani Sena, the warriors of the erstwhile princely state of Cooch Behar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Disgruntled TMC MP Sisir Adhikari chants 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', joins BJP at Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Bengal.
TMC MP Sisir Adhikari joins BJP at Amit Shah's rally
Nuns harassment: Priyanka slams BJP, dubs Amit Shah's assurance of action 'hollow statements'
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee questions Home Minister Amit Shah's claim of winning 26 of 30 seats in first phase of West Bengal elections.