Salary of sanitation workers hiked in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced welfare schemes for sanitation workers in the state, including increasing their salaries.

The salary of sanitation workers in rural areas has been increased from Rs 12,500 to Rs 14,000 per month, while for those in urban areas, from Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per month, he said.

Those engaged in cleaning sewage will now get Rs 12,000 per month, instead of Rs 10,000 per month, Khattar said.

The chief minister made these announcements at the 'Safai Mitra Utthan Sammelan' in Karnal, an official statement said.

Khattar said that a new technology has been introduced in Rewari and Gurgaon with regard to sewage cleaning. He said that all sewage main holes will have sensors. In case there is an overflow, an alert will be sent to officials and cleaning will be done by machines, Khattar said, adding that this is an initiative towards safety of sanitation workers. An insurance compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the family of workers engaged in sewage cleaning, the chief minister said. Upon the death of a sanitation worker, engaged in works other than sewage cleaning, a benefit of Rs 5 lakh will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Suraksha Bima Yojana, while Rs 2 lakh will be provided in case of natural death, he said. The chief minister announced that according to rules, the ex-gratia is provided to regular employees. In the future, this benefit will be provided to all on-roll sanitation workers, he said. Workers with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh will be able to take a collateral free loan for education of their children and if a person is not able to pay such loan, then it will be compensated by the state government, Khattar said.

