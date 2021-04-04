Left Menu

Salary of sanitation workers hiked in Haryana: CM

An insurance compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the family of workers engaged in sewage cleaning, the chief minister said. Upon the death of a sanitation worker, engaged in works other than sewage cleaning, a benefit of Rs 5 lakh will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Suraksha Bima Yojana, while Rs 2 lakh will be provided in case of natural death, he said.

PTI | Karnal | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:15 IST
Salary of sanitation workers hiked in Haryana: CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced welfare schemes for sanitation workers in the state, including increasing their salaries.

The salary of sanitation workers in rural areas has been increased from Rs 12,500 to Rs 14,000 per month, while for those in urban areas, from Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per month, he said.

Those engaged in cleaning sewage will now get Rs 12,000 per month, instead of Rs 10,000 per month, Khattar said.

The chief minister made these announcements at the 'Safai Mitra Utthan Sammelan' in Karnal, an official statement said.

Khattar said that a new technology has been introduced in Rewari and Gurgaon with regard to sewage cleaning. He said that all sewage main holes will have sensors. In case there is an overflow, an alert will be sent to officials and cleaning will be done by machines, Khattar said, adding that this is an initiative towards safety of sanitation workers. An insurance compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the family of workers engaged in sewage cleaning, the chief minister said. Upon the death of a sanitation worker, engaged in works other than sewage cleaning, a benefit of Rs 5 lakh will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Suraksha Bima Yojana, while Rs 2 lakh will be provided in case of natural death, he said. The chief minister announced that according to rules, the ex-gratia is provided to regular employees. In the future, this benefit will be provided to all on-roll sanitation workers, he said. Workers with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh will be able to take a collateral free loan for education of their children and if a person is not able to pay such loan, then it will be compensated by the state government, Khattar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021