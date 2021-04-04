BJP provoking youth to indulge in violence: Naresh Tikait

Left Menu

The BJP is provoking the youth to indulge in violence and trying to give a violet twist to the stir against its three farm laws, alleged BKU national president Naresh Tikait citing the attack on farmer leader Rakesh Tikaits convoy in Rajasthans Alwar recently.Police had detained a student leader, whom the Bhartiya Kisan Union claimed belonged to the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP.Tikait was not in his car when the convoy was pelted with stones.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-04-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 22:18 IST
The BJP is ''provoking'' the youth to indulge in violence and trying to give a ''violet twist'' to the stir against its three farm laws, alleged BKU national president Naresh Tikait citing the attack on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait's convoy in Rajasthan's Alwar recently.

Police had detained a student leader, whom the Bhartiya Kisan Union claimed belonged to the ABVP, the student wing of the BJP.

Tikait was not in his car when the convoy was pelted with stones. The BJP-led Centre is ''providing weapons'' to the youth and ''provoking'' them to indulge in violence, Naresh Tikait said, alleging that the Alwar attack was carried out by ABVP workers. We have forgiven them as we don't want to spoil their career and have asked the Rajasthan government not to take any legal action against them, the BKU leader said during a ''Kisan Mahapanchayat'' at the Ghazipur protest site. The government is trying to give a ''violent twist'' to the peaceful protest, for which attempts have been made at several times, Tikait alleged, adding that farmers don't want any confrontation with the government.

Tikait also said the government did not utter even a single word on the demise of 300 farmers during the course of the agitation. Tikait also said MPs and MLAs of the ruling party are facing humiliation in villages as they are unable to respond to farmers' queries.

