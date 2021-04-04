Left Menu

Maharashtra, Delhi continue to report surge in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra and Delhi continued to report a surge in COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 23:46 IST
Maharashtra, Delhi continue to report surge in COVID-19 cases
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man at a lawn near India Gate to conduct tests for the COVID-19, amid the spread of the disease in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra and Delhi continued to report a surge in COVID-19 cases on Sunday. With 57,074 new coronavirus infections, Maharashtra on Sunday evening has reported the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic started.

As many as 4,033 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Sunday, which is the highest single-day spike in the national capital since December 4 last year. Punjab reported 3,019 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Sunday.

With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,51,460. Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test was mandatory for people entering Rajasthan and those travelling outside. According to the new guideline, classes from 1 to 9 will remain suspended. District Magistrates can impose night curfews but they will be required to seek the government's permission for curfew before 8 pm and after 6 am.

Excluding the takeaway and delivery services, restaurants should abide by the night curfew. Not more than 100 people will be allowed at weddings while cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be closed, said the new order. Uttarakhand on Sunday has reported 550 new COVID cases and two people lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Himachal Pradesh registered 404 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 65,242, informed the state health department on Sunday. India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday morning.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021