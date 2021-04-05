Chile's Codelco upped copper production 2.1% y/y in February - Cochilco

Chile's Codelco upped copper production 2.1% y/y in February - CochilcoReuters | Santiago | Updated: 05-04-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 20:36 IST
Chile's Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, increased its production of the red metal by 2.1% year-on-year in February to 122,800 tonnes, according to state copper commission Cochilco.
Also Read: Webinar held on India-Chile Defence Industry Global Outreach
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chile