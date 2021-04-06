Odd News Roundup: Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)