Stocks open lower, pulling the S&P 500 below record high
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes slightly below the record highs they reached a day earlier. The SP 500 fell 0.2 per cent in the early going Tuesday. Small-company stocks rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.68per cent. Crude oil prices rose more than 2 per cent.PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-04-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 19:47 IST
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes slightly below the record highs they reached a day earlier. The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent in the early going Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were down by about similar amounts. Small-company stocks rose. Swiss bank Credit Suisse said it expects to lose USD 4.7 billion related to the default of a U.S. hedge fund, and it also replaced two top executives. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.68per cent. Crude oil prices rose more than 2 per cent.
