Central Govt asks all employees aged 45 years and above to get vaccinated

The order further states that the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has been issuing instructions from time to time regarding the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:22 IST
Central Govt asks all employees aged 45 years and above to get vaccinated
Government has been monitoring the situation very closely and based on the strategy adopted for prioritizing the groups for vaccination to contain the spread of COVlD-19, currently, all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the vaccination exercise.

The Central Government has asked all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19. As per the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions today, they are also advised to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination by frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover and observing social distancing etc.

Government has been monitoring the situation very closely and based on the strategy adopted for prioritizing the groups for vaccination to contain the spread of COVlD-19, currently, all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the vaccination exercise.

The order further states that the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has been issuing instructions from time to time regarding the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

