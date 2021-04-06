Left Menu

BMC issues SOPs for societies in Mumbai amid surge in COVID-19 cases

In a wake of increasing cases of coronavirus in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for housing and gated societies in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-04-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 23:25 IST
BMC issues SOPs for societies in Mumbai amid surge in COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a wake of increasing cases of coronavirus in the state, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued fresh Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for housing and gated societies in Mumbai. According to the SOPs, everyone has to wear a mask while working in the society. Everyone in society should make sure that this rule is followed.

"Everyone should use sanitisers, masks and gloves while going out. It should be maintained that children, senior citizens are not going out of the house for no reason. Two or more people communicating should be at least six feet apart." "Keep a tissue or wear gloves while using the elevator and pressing the elevator buttons in the society. Carefully dispose of such pieces of paper immediately after use.

Outsiders should not be given direct access to domestic help, milk and newspaper vendors, delivery persons and others. Ensure that temperature check, oxygen test, hand washing/sanitising facilities, etc are available for outsiders, helpers, drivers, garbage collectors, cleaners etc, the SOPs added.

It further said vehicles should be disinfected before leaving society. Important contact numbers like local municipal health centres, hospital, departmental control room should be displayed prominently in the society premises. Mumbai reported 10,030 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 4,72,332. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations near a five-month high

Frances hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.The healt...

Mortality among youth, middle-aged people a cause of concern: Karnataka health minister

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed concern at that mortality among the youth and middle-aged people due to COVID-19. The deaths yesterday included youths of age 25, also 35 and 40 ye...

Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a ''wasteland of vapid'' content

A House subcommittee is investigating YouTube Kids, saying the Google-owned video feeds children inappropriate material in a wasteland of vapid, consumerist content so it can serve them ads. The inquiry comes despite Google agreeing to pay ...

Olympics-Scioscia to lead U.S. baseball bid for spot at Tokyo Olympics

Mike Scioscia, who won World Series both as a player and manager, was named manager of the U.S. mens national baseball team on Tuesday, as they seek a spot at the Tokyo Olympics. After 19 seasons as manager of the Anaheim Angels, guiding th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021