Left Menu

Govt shouldn't treat farmers' stir like Shaheen Bagh protest: Tikait

Till the time these laws are not repealed and a law is not framed on MSP, farmers will not go back home. Tikait reiterated that the farmers are ready to talk to the government.

PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:57 IST
Govt shouldn't treat farmers' stir like Shaheen Bagh protest: Tikait
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said the government should not treat the ongoing farmers' agitation like last year's protest in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and asserted that the protesters will only go home after the new agricultural laws are repealed.

He said the protesting farmers will follow all COVID-19 protocols and if need be, continue their agitation till 2023.

Shaheen Bagh had emerged as the epicentre of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests last year as hundreds took part in a months-long sit-in that began in December 2019. The Delhi Police cleared the protest site on March 24, 2020, a day before a nationwide lockdown was enforced in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to reporters here, Tikait said the Centre's farm laws will only spell losses for farmers.

''Farmers will not go back home till these laws are repealed. They talk of coronavirus but we have told the government that they should not treat this stir like Shaheen Bagh. This agitation will not end. We will follow the coronavirus guidelines and this agitation will continue till our demands are met,'' he said.

In response to a question, he said, ''Even if we have to continue the protest till 2023, we are prepared. Till the time these laws are not repealed and a law is not framed on MSP, farmers will not go back home.'' Tikait reiterated that the farmers are ready to talk to the government. ''Whenever the government has time, we are ready to talk. We will wait for their call,'' he said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three border points of Delhi -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- demanding a repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year.

The Centre says the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.

The protesting farmers, however, say the laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 prevalence in England dropped in March, but decline flattening off -study

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England dropped steeply in March, a closely watched survey said on Thursday, but in a note of caution it also showed that the drop in infections had slowed. The REACT study, run by Imperial College L...

UK launches welcome package for resettling Hong Kongers

Britain has pledged 43 million pounds 59 million to help people arriving from Hong Kong find jobs, houses and schools under an initiative allowing millions to resettle after Chinas imposition of new security laws in the former British colon...

Britain will have enough electricity over summer - National Grid

Britain should have enough electricity to meet demand over the summer months, the countrys National Grid Electricity System Operator ESO said on Thursday, even though peak demand could be slightly higher than last year.Electricity demand is...

FEATURE-With Thai boxing, Egyptian women fight sex attacks and stereotypes

By Menna A. Farouk ABU ZAABAL, Egypt, April 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - F our young Egyptian women, wearing headscarves, leggings and boxing gloves, punch and kick each other, encouraged by their female coach Samah Ahmed - founder of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021