Odd News Roundup: Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status; Crowned, de-crowned, crowned again; chaos at Sri Lankan beauty pageant

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Crowned, de-crowned, crowned again; chaos at Sri Lankan beauty pageant

The Mrs Sri Lanka beauty pageant descended into chaos at the weekend when a former title holder declared that the winner was ineligible because she was divorced, and forcibly removed her crown. A video of the Sunday event opened with the 2019 winner of the competition and reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, speaking to the audience shortly after the winner and runners-up were announced in Colombo.

Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)