Mizoram reports 14 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,522, the state health department informed on Thursday. The state has 60 active cases as of now. 11 deaths were reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours.

As many as 4,451 recovered from the disease in the state in the last 24 hours. India's daily new cases continue to rise with 1,15,736 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the country's total Active Caseload reached 8,43,473 on Wednesday. 59,856 recoveries were registered in the country yesterday. As per the ministry's statement on Wednesday, India reported 630 deaths. (ANI)

