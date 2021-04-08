Left Menu

COVID-19: Pune Mayor writes to Maha Health Minister, Javadekar for more ventilator beds

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urging them for transfer of ventilator beds from the states where the COVID-19 situation is under control.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:16 IST
COVID-19: Pune Mayor writes to Maha Health Minister, Javadekar for more ventilator beds
Pune Mayor M Mohol. Image Credit: ANI

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol wrote to Maharashtra Health Minister and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urging them for transfer of ventilator beds from the states where the COVID-19 situation is under control. Pune district registered 10,907 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths and 7,832 recoveries yesterday.

"If surge in new cases continues, we could have a dearth of ventilator beds. I have written to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar requesting the transfer of ventilators beds from the states where COVID-19 is under control," Mohol told ANI. As Maharashtra is witnessing a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, he said: "We are continuously trying to increase the number of beds. The number of beds is sufficient in the current situation but if it goes on like this, then there will be a shortage. We are making more efforts for procuring ventilator beds."

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 59,907 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says it has to be ready for worst-case U.S. sanctions scenario

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had to be ready for the worst-case scenario in terms of U.S. sanctions because of what it described as Washingtons hostile and unpredictable policy towards Moscow.The United States has threatened to ...

SSLC, higher secondary exams begin in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 PTIThe Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC and Higher Secondary HSC exams for the year 2021 began in Kerala on Thursday adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocols.The SSLC exams will be held till April 29 w...

COVID-19 vaccines stock won't last for more than 2 days: Odisha Health Min

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday said the state has a stock of COVID-19 vaccine only for the next two days. Right now we have 5.34 lakhs doses. We administer 2.5 lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more day...

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar: DM Suhas L Y.

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021