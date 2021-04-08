Left Menu

One more batch of baby olive ridley turtles released into sea

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 11:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new batch of 72 olive ridley baby turtles hatched at the temporary hatchery at Kodi seashore in Kundapur near Udupi district, were released into the sea Tuesday night.

The Forest department had recovered the turtle eggs found at Kodi seashore between January 22 and March 3along with activists and local people.

They had prepared11 hatcheries for the turtles on the seashore which was protected day and night by volunteers.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests rapid action force head Sanjay Mohan, Forest subdivision DFO Ashish Reddy and Forest officer Prabhakar Kulal were present when the baby turtles were released into the sea.

So far, more than 370 baby turtles hatched at Kodi have joined the sea.

The gestation period of their eggs varied from 50 to 52 days and volunteers are keeping the beach clean to make it conducive for the turtles to lay eggs there, Forest officer Prabhakar Kulal said.

Besides the Forest department, volunteers of FSL India, an NGO and Clean Kundapur forum have been protecting the hatcheries since January, Kulal said.

