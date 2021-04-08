Left Menu

Nepal's God of Sight eye doctor to expand work beyond border

PTI | Lumbini | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 11:34 IST
Nepal's God of Sight eye doctor to expand work beyond border
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Just next to the Mayadevi temple where Buddha was born more than 2,600 years ago, hundreds of people lined up outside a makeshift hospital on a recent hazy day, hoping their fading eyesight could be restored.

A day later, these saffron-robed Buddhist monks, old farmers and housewives were able to see the world again because the nation's renowned eye surgeon Dr Sanduk Ruit was there with the innovative and inexpensive cataract surgery that has earned him many awards.

At the visitor center turned into eye temporary hospital in Lumbini, located 288 kilometers (180 miles) south west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu, the assembly line surgery made it possible for the nearly 400 patients to get Ruit's surgery in just three days.

"The whole objective, aim and my passion and love is to see there remain no people with unnecessary blindness in this part of the world,'' Ruit said, also known as Nepal's "God of Sight." "It is important that the people do receive equitable service and not that haves receive and have nots don't receive it. I want to make sure that everybody receives it.'' Many people in Nepal, most of them poor, have benefited from Ruit's work where he founded the Tilganga Institute of Ophthalmology in Kathmandu and regularly visits remote villages high in the mountains and low lands of the Himalayan nation, taking with him a team of experts and equipment bringing surgery to their villages.

Ruit has already performed some 130,000 cataract surgeries and is now aiming to expand his work, taking it to as many countries as possible through a foundation he has formed with a British philanthropist Tej Kohli which targets 500,000 surgeries in the next five years. Ruit said the idea of the Tej Kohli Ruit Foundation is to make cataract surgeries in Nepal affordable and accessible to all.

"We will scale it up globally to other parts of the world where it is needed,'' he said.

Ruit began his work in 1984 when the surgery was done by removing the entire cloudy cataract and giving thick glasses. He found that most people would not wear these glasses and chances of complication were very high. So he pioneered a simple technique where he removes the cataract without stitches through small incisions and replaces them with a low-cost artificial lens. Ruit's average surgery costs about USD 100. The surgery is free for those who can't afford it. Patients rarely have to spend the night at the hospital.

Nepal has limited number of hospitals and health workers and services are out of reach of most people. Cataracts, which form a white film that cloud the eye's natural lens, commonly occur in older people but also sometimes affect children or young adults. The condition first causes vision to blur or become foggy because the eye is unable to focus properly. As the cataract grows and matures, it can eventually block out all light. Exposure to harsh ultraviolet radiation, especially at high altitudes as in Nepal, is a major risk factor.

At the surgery camps in Lumbini, patients and family were all praise for the doctor.

Bhola Chai, a 58-year-old office worker, who had to retire because of his fading vision, was thrilled he could finally see again.

"This surgery has changed my life,'' Chai said.

Others who have already benefited from Ruit's cataract surgery likened him to a god. "The doctor is just not god-sent but he is a god for me who has given me a new life," said Satindra Nath Tripathi, a farmer who benefited from the surgery. "My world was completely dark, but now I have new life and new sight." With his fading eyesight restored, Tripathi is already looking forward to working on his farm, growing rice, wheat and vegetables.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin says it has to be ready for worst-case U.S. sanctions scenario

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had to be ready for the worst-case scenario in terms of U.S. sanctions because of what it described as Washingtons hostile and unpredictable policy towards Moscow.The United States has threatened to ...

SSLC, higher secondary exams begin in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 8 PTIThe Secondary School Leaving Certificate SSLC and Higher Secondary HSC exams for the year 2021 began in Kerala on Thursday adhering to strict COVID-19 health protocols.The SSLC exams will be held till April 29 w...

COVID-19 vaccines stock won't last for more than 2 days: Odisha Health Min

Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on Thursday said the state has a stock of COVID-19 vaccine only for the next two days. Right now we have 5.34 lakhs doses. We administer 2.5 lakh vaccines daily. So, our stock will last for 2 more day...

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar: DM Suhas L Y.

Movement of essential goods, medical and other essential services shall be exempted from night curfew in Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas L Y....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021