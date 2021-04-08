J-K handloom department organises awareness camp for artisans about government schemes

The Handloom Department of Jammu and Kashmir and the Industrial Cooperatives (INDUSCOS) wing of the Handicraft Department organised a program on Wednesday at Soura in Srinagar to raise awareness among cooperatives, artisans and the general public about various government schemes. The schemes are being implemented by the department for the upliftment of the artisans and for promoting Kashmiri handicrafts.

The camp, attended by a large number of artisans, aimed at providing information about various initiatives including financial schemes undertaken by the department and provide advice on how to avail benefits of these schemes. During the programme artisans in consultation with authorities formed groups with a minimum of ten members. The group members will get certificates and financial assistance at the rate of Rs one lakh per group.

Abdul Majeed Khan an artisan said, "This camp is very important. The artisans work sitting at home, they do not know that the government has set schemes for us and the value of such schemes. These schemes can protect us from getting looted by middlemen." Abdul Wahid Dar another artisan said, "The camp is being conducted here for the first time. Handloom is our identity. Government should hold more such programmes in many places. This art form is alive because of support from the department. A certificate was issued by INDUSCOS to everyone based on the groups they are in."

Rafeeqa, leader of an artisans group said, "I am the chairman of the group. Our group is called 'Red Rose'. 10 women are with me. We will make use of this opportunity and give others the benefit of this opportunity." Sahiba, an artisan said, "Artisans were given certificates and we were informed of the schemes, beneficial to us. They will give us Rs 50,000 to start the business and no middlemen will be involved."

"This is very important because sitting at homes we will not know about these schemes. The Director said that if we have any problem with relation to the schemes we can directly approach the office," she added. Vishal Deep Chandan, Deputy Registrar Indus Cooperative said, "Financial assistance program is being run by INDUSCOS in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Under that scheme, if you build a cooperative, the government will give you a total amount of Rs one lakh of which the first instalment will be Rs 50,000 which can be used to buy raw material or for any other official reasons."

"There is no limit to the number in a group but a minimum of ten members will help to build a sustainable cooperative because some will be talented in accounting, some in craft, while others may have some other talent," he added. (ANI)

