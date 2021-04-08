Left Menu

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, AIIMS Delhi to curtail OT services from April 10

In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday decided that only urgent procedures/surgeries will be taken up in its operation theatres from April 10.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:35 IST
Amid spike in COVID-19 cases, AIIMS Delhi to curtail OT services from April 10
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Thursday decided that only urgent procedures/surgeries will be taken up in its operation theatres from April 10.

"It has been decided in a meeting chaired by Director, AIIMS today in the Ramalingaswamy Board Room that Operation Theatre services in AIIMS, New Delhi need to be curtailed in response to the heightened need for diversion of infrastructure, manpower and material resources for prevention and control of COVID-19 outbreak," a statement said. "Accordingly, it is decided that only urgent procedures/ surgeries are to be taken up in various operation theatres of AIIMS with effect from 10.04.2021 (Saturday)," it added.

Delhi on Thursday reported nearly 7,500 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike this year. For two days in a row, the capital reported over 5,000 new infections. On Wednesday, as many as 5,506 patients tested positive, while on Tuesday, the number of new cases was 5,100.

With today's tally of 7,437 fresh cases and 24 deaths, the cumulative total reached 6,98,005 and the death toll rose to 11,157. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 23,181. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'Spider-Man' and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theaters

Streaming service Netflix Inc reached a deal to offer new Spider-Man movies and other films from Sony Pictures to U.S. customers after they play in theaters, the companies said on Thursday. The five-year arrangement will begin with the 2022...

Several areas declared 'micro containment zones' in Jammu

Jammu District Magistrate Anshul Garg on Thursday declared several areas as micro-containment zones to contain the soaring coronavirus cases.The area in and around Government Gandhi Memorial, Science College, Canal Road, falling under the N...

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weeke...

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021