Conference held in J-K's Baramulla to promote peace via Sufism

The socio-cultural and developmental non-government organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum (JKYDF), held a day-long conference on Sufism titled 'Role of Sufism for Peace, Brotherhood & Tolerance' in Baramulla on Thursday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:39 IST
Conference held in Baramulla to promote Peace and Brotherhood via Sufism. Image Credit: ANI

The socio-cultural and developmental non-government organisation, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum (JKYDF), held a day-long conference on Sufism titled 'Role of Sufism for Peace, Brotherhood & Tolerance' in Baramulla on Thursday. The aim of the conference was to inculcate a sense of respect and responsibility of humans towards each other and the philosophy of Sufism which teaches peace and universal brotherhood.

On the occasion, the patron of JKYDF, Farooq Ganderbali along with other dignitaries, spoke over the topic and threw light on the role of Sufis who arrived in Kashmir from time to time. JKYDF is working hard to spread the message of peace and tranquillity based on Sufism across Jammu and Kashmir and programs like seminars, debates and conferences are being held by the organisation across all districts.

Dr Shabir Ahmad, Master Ghulam Rasool Wani, poet Sagir Gull, writer and poet Alam Ahsan, journalist Ajaz Kawoosi, Islamic Scholar Mohammad Amin, Dr Fayaz Shaheryar Majid and Aasif Abdullah were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

