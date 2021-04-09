Schools in Haridwar to remain closed till April 15
Schools and other educational institutions in Uttarakhand's Haridwar will remain closed from April 9 to 15 in view of ongoing Kumbh Mela and the rise in cases of COVID-19.ANI | Haridwar (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-04-2021 08:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 08:21 IST
Schools and other educational institutions in Uttarakhand's Haridwar will remain closed from April 9 to 15 in view of ongoing Kumbh Mela and the rise in cases of COVID-19. The order was issued by the District Magistrate of Haridwar C Ravishankar on Thursday.
Uttarakhand reported 787 new COVID-19 cases, 265 recoveries and three deaths in last 24-hours. The Kumbh Mela commenced earlier this month In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumbh Mela
- Kumbh
- Haridwar
- Uttarakhand
ALSO READ
Kumbh Mela: U'khand chief secretary visits Rishikesh to review arrangements
Underground cabling project inaugurated in Kumbh Mela area near Haridwar
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar
Bairagi camp at Kumbh Mela catches fire, several huts gutted
U'khand: Bairagi seers apologise to Kumbh mela official