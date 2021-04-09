Left Menu

PM Modi lauds contribution of tribal community to nation's freedom struggle

Remembering the contribution of Odisha's tribal community in India's freedom struggle, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the tribals never allowed a moment of peace to the 'foreign hukoomat' (regime). "Who can forget the contribution of our tribal society of Odisha? Our tribals, with their bravery and patriotism, never allowed the foreign government to have a moment of peace," said the Prime Minister during the launch of the Hindi translation of the book 'Odisha Itihaas' written by 'Utkal Keshari' Dr Harekrushna Mahtab.

The Prime Minister also remembered the tribal rights activist Laxman Nayak and called him a "great tribal hero of the British Quit India movement" PM Modi also remembered the Paika rebellion, Ganjam revolt, Kol mutiny and Sambalpur uprising, and said the land of Odisha has always given "new energy to the flame of revolution against foreign rule"

He asked people to explore Odisha's history. "Written in history, this power is linked to present and future possibilities, guiding us to the future...History is not only a chapter of the past but also a mirror of the future. With this idea in mind, today the country is reviving the history of independence in Amrit Mahotsav," he added.

As per an official release, the book-'Odisha Itihaas', available in Odia and English so far, has been translated into Hindi by Shankarlal Purohit. "The event marking the release of the Hindi version has been organised by Harekrushna Mahtab Foundation,' informed the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

Dr Harekrushna Mahtab was a notable figure in the Indian Independence Movement. He also served as Chief Minister of Odisha from 1946 to 1950 and from 1956 to 1961. He wrote the book 'Odisha Itihaas' in Ahmednagar Fort Jail, where he was imprisoned for more than two years during 1942-1945. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

