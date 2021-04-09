Left Menu

Food Corporation of India harassing farmers at Narela mandi, no procurement happening: Gopal Rai

Delhis Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai Friday visited the Narela mandi in north Delhi and alleged that the Food Corporation of India FCI was harassing farmers by not procuring their wheat crop on Minimum Support Price.Speaking to the media after the visit, Rai said no counter has been set up at the mandi and no procurement is happening, as claimed by the FCI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:55 IST
Food Corporation of India harassing farmers at Narela mandi, no procurement happening: Gopal Rai
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai Friday visited the Narela mandi in north Delhi and alleged that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was harassing farmers by not procuring their wheat crop on Minimum Support Price.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Rai said no counter has been set up at the mandi and no procurement is happening, as claimed by the FCI. ''For the last few days, farmers were raising the issue that the FCI has not started procurement of crops on MSP in Narela mandi. The FCI claimed that the procurement was started from April 1. After asking for a report from the mandi yesterday, we got to know that there was no counter here,'' Rai said.

He alleged that FCI officials did not come for a meeting and those who ''came were not ready to speak up''.

''If there is a counter in the mandi, then show us. If there was no counter then there is no need to tell lies. One official said that a counter was put up in the godown. We asked if the procurement is on, he said 'no'. Every year, the procurement process is conducted in the mandi. It is unfortunate that the farmers were being harassed this time,'' the minister said.

His allegations came amid ongoing protests by farmers against three agri-marketing laws, cleared by the Centre last year, which the agitators claim are against farmers' interest. They have been demanding the Centre withdraw these laws and bring fresh legislations, giving a legal backing to the MSP regime. On April 7, Rai had demanded the Centre to direct the FCI to set up counters in Narela and Najafgarh markets and start procuring wheat from farmers at minimum support price.

Rai said his department had written two letters, requesting the FCI to set up counters in Narela and Najafgarh grain markets ''I request the Centre that the farmers should not be harassed. There should be a counter in the mandi where government officials will sit for verification so that the farmers will not have to run here and there and they get the MSP. On Monday, I will call the senior officials of FCI for a meeting,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID IMPACT: SAI announces three-week "summer vacation" at national centres of excellence

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Friday announced a three-week summer vacation at its National Centres of Excellence owing to the relentless spike in COVID-19 cases but said that the Olympic-bound will continue to train at their ongoing...

WHO expects to review Chinese vaccines on April 26 - official

Chinas COVID-19 vaccines, made by Sinopharm and Sinovac, are in final stages of review for emergency use listing by the World Health Organization WHO which expects to decide on at least one at an April 26 meeting, its regulation director Ro...

Man in HC seeks prohibiting media from publicising his matrimonial row

A man, whose wife alleged that he said triple talaq to her, urged the Delhi High Court on Friday to pass directions prohibiting further publication in the media about his matrimonial row, claiming that it has affected his reputation. The pe...

Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 'strength' for seven decades, dies

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeths husband who helped modernise the monarchy and steer the British royal family through repeated crises during seven decades of service, died on Friday at Windsor Castle. He was 99.The Duke of Edinburgh, as he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021