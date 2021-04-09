Left Menu

No shortage of train services, no plan to stop them: Railway Board Chairman

There is no shortage of train services and no plan to stop them and the services will continue to be provided as per demand, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Suneet Sharma said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:26 IST
No shortage of train services, no plan to stop them: Railway Board Chairman
Suneet Sharma, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board. Image Credit: ANI

There is no shortage of train services and no plan to stop them and the services will continue to be provided as per demand, Chairman and CEO of Railway Board Suneet Sharma said on Friday. His remarks came amid reports from Mumbai of migrant workers leaving the city in trains amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"Train services will continue to be provided as per the demand. There is no shortage of train services and no plan to stop train services," Kumar told the media here. He said more trains are being run in April and May to clear the rush.

"Train services will continue to be provided as per the demand. There is no shortage of train services and no plan to stop train services," he said. "We are running more trains in April-May 2021 to clear the rush. We have announced 58 trains (Central Railway) and 60 trains (Western Railway) for places having high demand like Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga, Varanasi, Guwahati, Barauni, Prayagraj, Ranchi, and Lucknow," he added.

Sharma said the Railways is running over 1,400 mail express trains, 5,300 suburban services. "We are running around 800 passenger trains which are slightly lesser because these are unreserved trains and tend to have a lot of rush. We can increase them after decisions by states," Sharma said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Elon Musk's Neuralink shows monkey with brain-chip playing videogame by thinking

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks brain-chip startup released footage on Friday appearing to show a monkey playing a simple videogame after getting implants of the new technology. The 3-minute video by Neuralink httpswww.youtube.comwatchv...

White House says China's moves around Taiwan 'potentially destabilizing'

The White House on Friday said it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, and called Beijings recent actions potentially destabilizing.We have ... clearly - publicly, privately - expressed ou...

Maintain sanctity of ceasefire: Top army commander during visit to LoC

The Armys Northern Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Friday visited forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, and called for maintaining the sanctity of the ceasefire agreement that was reached between India and Pakistan.He ...

De Villiers guides RCB to two-wicket victory over MI

AB de Villiers smashed a 27-ball 48 and guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener here on Friday.Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 159 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021